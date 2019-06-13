Traders await data from the key customer to validate RBA’s rate cut fears. Souring US relations with China and Iran also questions trade sentiment. Having witnessed another day of losses piled due to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to 2-week bottom ahead of China data - June 13, 2019
- AUDUSD & Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Huawei Offers Opportunity - June 13, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Aussie trying to find buyers - June 13, 2019