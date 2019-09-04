AUD/USD clings to Aussie GDP-led gains to over 1-week tops

A sharp USD pullback on Tuesday prompted some aggressive short-covering move. The up-move got an additional boost from Wednesday’s in line Aussie GDP figures. US-China trade uncertainties might keep a …
