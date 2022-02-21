A combination of supporting factors assisted AUD/USD to regain positive traction on Monday. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. Upbeat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7200 mark amid weaker USD/upbeat market mood - February 21, 2022
- AUD/USD: Further upside on the cards – UOB - February 21, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bull cross, firmer RSI direct buyers toward 0.7230 hurdle - February 21, 2022