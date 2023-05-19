The AUD/USD pair gains strong positive traction on the last day of the week and moves away from a nearly three-week low, around the 0.6600 round-figure mark touched on Thursday. The pair stick to its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to gains above mid-0.6600s as traders keenly await Powell’s speech - May 19, 2023
- AUDUSD in tight range; decisive breakout needed - May 19, 2023
- AUD/USD: Break of 0.6560 can extend the down move – SocGen - May 19, 2023