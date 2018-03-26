• Subdued USD demand helps offset weaker commodity prices. • Rising US bond yields/Australian political tension likely to cap further gains. The AUD/USD pair started the new week on a positive note and held comfortably above the 0.7700 handle through …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to gains, comfortable above 0.7700 handle - March 26, 2018
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD finds strong trendline support at 0.7685, bullish divergence raises scope for upside - March 26, 2018
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Turns Bullish Over .7743, Could Accelerate Under .7647 - March 26, 2018