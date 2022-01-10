Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains. The AUD/USD pair held on to its intraday gains heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to gains near 0.7200, lacks follow-through amid resurgent USD demand - January 10, 2022
- AUD/USD risks extra losses near term – UOB - January 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Pullback to 0.7100 Likely - January 10, 2022