AUD/USD managed to regain positive traction on Thursday amid a subdued USD demand. The prevalent cautious mood might cap gains for the perceived riskier Australian dollar. Investors now look forward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to gains near 0.7465 region, lacks follow-through - December 10, 2020
- AUD/USD: Bulls trying to keep controls around mid-0.7400s on mixed clues - December 9, 2020
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 0.7450 - December 9, 2020