EUR/USD challenges the former support-turned-resistance line at 1.1132. Friday’s dismal US data is likely powering gains and may continue to drive the pair higher in Europe. The euro could also draw …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to gains near multi-day tops, comfortably above 0.6900 handle - January 13, 2020
- AUD/USD holding above 6890 meets strong resistance at 6920/30 - January 13, 2020
- AUD/USD risks falling to 0.6500 by end-2020 – Nomura - January 12, 2020