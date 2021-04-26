Sustained USD selling allowed AUD/USD to gain traction for the second straight session on Monday. Concerns about the economic impact from surging COVID-19 cases capped the upside for the major.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD clings to gains near multi-day tops, comfortably above mid-0.7700s - April 26, 2021
- Further consolidation likely in AUD/USD – UOB - April 26, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends bounce off 20-DMA, break above cloud will propel the pair higher - April 26, 2021