The EUR/USD market appears to have turned indecisive ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for December. The currency pair charted a Doji candle Thursday. An above-forecast US data could yield a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, around 0.6880 region - January 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Bearish Impulse Tests Support of Daily Uptrend Channel - January 10, 2020
- AUD/USD picks up a bid on above-forecast Aussie Retail Sales - January 9, 2020