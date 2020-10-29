Dovish RBA expectations, coronavirus jitters might cap gains ahead of the US Q3 GDP report. The AUD/USD pair edged higher through the Asian session and was last seen trading near the top end of its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, around 0.7065 region - October 29, 2020
- AUD/USD ignores Aussie data, keeps gains as S&P500 futures rise - October 28, 2020
- AUDUSD remains under pressure in a bearish trend - October 28, 2020