The AUD/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, just above mid-0.7200s. As investors looked past dismal Australian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to gains near session tops, around mid-0.7200s - August 27, 2021
- AUD/USD: Upside momentum loses traction – UOB - August 27, 2021
- AUD/USD to advance at a slower pace than expected and peak 0.80 by mid-2023 – Westpac - August 27, 2021