The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near three-day highs, around mid-0.7300s. The pair built on Friday’s recovery move from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to gains near three-day highs, around mid-0.7300s - November 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Recovers from Extreme Lows - November 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws around 100-HMA on the way to 0.7360 - November 15, 2021