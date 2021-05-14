AUD/USD is posting small daily gains on Friday. Broad-based USD weakness is helping AUD/USD stay in the positive territory. Focus shifts to Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from US.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD clings to modest daily gains below 0.7750 as focus shifts to US data
AUD/USD is posting small daily gains on Friday. Broad-based USD weakness is helping AUD/USD stay in the positive territory. Focus shifts to Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from US.