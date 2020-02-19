AUD/USD gains some positive traction on Wednesday amid improving risk sentiment. A pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the already stronger USD and capped gains. The AUD/USD pair traded with a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to modest gains near 0.6700 mark, lacks follow-through - February 19, 2020
- AUD/USD: Upside capped at 0.67, Investors await Aussie jobs report - February 18, 2020
- AUD/USD: No response to Aussie Q4 wage growth data - February 18, 2020