AUD/USD seesaws near the highest levels since September 13. China Caixin PMI crosses market forecasts, prior data in November but signals activity contraction. Higher US inflation expectations, risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to multi-day high near 0.6800 after China, Aussie data, focus on US PCE Inflation - November 30, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 0.6850 while bears look to 0.6650 - November 30, 2022
- Megan Thee Stallion Becomes First Black Woman On Cover Of Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ - November 30, 2022