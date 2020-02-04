AUD/USD gains some follow-through traction post-RBA decision. China’s measures to contain coronavirus remained supportive. A stronger USD is likely to cap any strong gains, at least for now. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD clings to post-RBA gains, holds comfortably above 0.6700 mark - February 4, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA May Be Forced to Cut Rates Despite Contrary Polls - February 3, 2020
- AUD/USD rallies 30+ pips following no change in RBA Interest Rate - February 3, 2020