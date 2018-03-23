• Trade war fears prompt some fresh USD weakness and help regain positive traction. • Weaker commodities offset by the ongoing slide in the US bond yields and remain supportive. • Traders now eye US durable goods order data in order to grab some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains, comfortable above 0.77 handle
• Trade war fears prompt some fresh USD weakness and help regain positive traction. • Weaker commodities offset by the ongoing slide in the US bond yields and remain supportive. • Traders now eye US durable goods order data in order to grab some …