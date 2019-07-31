AUD/USD clings to upbeat Aussie CPI-led recovery gains, around 0.6900 handle

Hotter-than-expected Aussie CPI prompts some short-covering move on Wednesday. Resurfacing trade-war fears might cap gains ahead of the key FOMC policy decision. The AUD/USD pair held steady near the …
