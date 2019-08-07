AUD/USD collapses to decade lows after breaking 0.6745

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the …
