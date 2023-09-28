The AUD/USD pair recovers some lost ground and consolidates near 0.6428 during the early Asian session on Friday. The rebound of the pair is supported by a correction of the US Dollar and lower US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6420 ahead of the Australian Private Sector Credit, US PCE - September 28, 2023
- Upside Risks for AUD/USD Appear Predominant, Commerzbank Says - September 28, 2023
- Lauryn Hill Reunites With Fugees At 2023 Global Citizen Festival - September 28, 2023