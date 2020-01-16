EUR/USD rises to 1.1160 while carrying the break of short-term descending trend line since December 31 during Thursday’s Asian session. With this, EUR/USD prices are near weekly high and progressing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidates above 0.69 the figure during US/Chinese signing ceremony - January 16, 2020
- AUD/USD trades at five-month highs, what’s next? - January 15, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: 21-day SMA, Wednesday’s Doji question the buyers - January 15, 2020