• FOMC minutes-led USD selling recedes. • Weaker commodity prices also capping gains. • Thin liquidity conditions to prevail. The AUD/USD pair was seen consolidating overnight strong recovery move and has now been confined in a 20-25 pips narrow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidates above 0.7600 handle - November 23, 2017
- AUD/USD: Plenty of breathing room – Westpac - November 23, 2017
- AUD/USD: consolidating onthe 0.76 handle post dovish FOMC minutes - November 22, 2017