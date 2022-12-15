However, the pair has been trading without clear direction in the last couple of daily sessions as its advance came to a halt at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The momentum indicators are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidates as rebound falters near 200-day SMA [Video] - December 15, 2022
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Hawkish Fed, Weak China Data Offset Upbeat Domestic Data - December 15, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Slides towards 0.6800 as key resistance line plays its role - December 15, 2022