AUD/USD consolidates at 6-month lows, near 0.7500

Pair remains under November lows, eying 0.7500. Aussie hit by AU data and weak commodity prices. US dollar remains strong ahead of NFP and FOMC meeting. The AUD/USD pair is consolidating daily losses and remains near the lowest level since early June.
