AUD/USD is set to finish the week with solid gains of 0.28%. The US ISM Services PMI was a tick lower than the previous month’s data, signaling the US economy is solid. AUD/USD traders eye Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidates at around 0.6740 for the week, with traders eyeing Fed speeches - March 3, 2023
- David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu & Son Lux To Perform ‘This Is A Life’ At 2023 Oscars - March 3, 2023
- Further downside is possible in AUD/USD and NZD/USD before eventual basing and rebounds develop – CIBC - March 3, 2023