The Australian Dollar traded within a 50-pip range on Friday and with a risk-off end to the week the AUD/USD closed at 0.7160 vs the US Dollar. During the Asian session the pair initially pulled back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidates below 0.7200 ahead of RBA rate decision Tuesday - October 4, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – No RBA Rate Cut in October, but Odds Increase for November Action - October 4, 2020
- AUD/USD stays below 0.7200 amid risk-off markets, regional holidays in Australia - October 4, 2020