AUD/USD reversed its direction after testing 0.7200 on Tuesday. US Dollar Index is clinging to small daily gains near 93.50. RBA left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected. The AUD/USD pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidates daily losses around 0.7150 - October 6, 2020
- AUD/USD to remain capped around the 0.72 neighborhood – Westpac - October 6, 2020
- AUD/USD rallies toward 0.72 to be faded – TDS - October 6, 2020