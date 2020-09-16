AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report

FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Market players regain confidence amid expectations of prolonged easy money …
