AUD/USD prints another failure to probe 0.7000 threshold, pulls back from 0.6975. Upbeat global PMIs, Trump administration’s U-turn on the US-China trade deal favor risk-on sentiment. Easing of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Consolidates gains above 0.6900 amid a lack of fresh clues - June 23, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish as long as above 0.6900 - June 23, 2020
- AUD/USD has lost some momentum ahead of the 0.70 psychological resistance level - June 23, 2020