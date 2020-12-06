AUD/USD consolidates gains around 0.74 US cents

The Australian dollar finished another week with solid gains beyond 0.74 US cents, hitting a 28-month high, against the Greenback. The Aussie dollar last week traded between 0.7340 and 0.7448 urged on …
