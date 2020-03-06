US NFP will be in the spotlight while qualitative catalysts hold the driver’s seat. AUD/USD takes a U-turn from the intra-day high of 0.6624 to 0.6610 after Australian Retail Sales marked downbeat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD consolidates gains towards 0.6600 on downbeat Aussie Retail Sales
US NFP will be in the spotlight while qualitative catalysts hold the driver’s seat. AUD/USD takes a U-turn from the intra-day high of 0.6624 to 0.6610 after Australian Retail Sales marked downbeat …