Risk barometers retrace gains initially backed by US stimulus hopes, Brexit optimism, US dollar index drops to seven-week low. Virus woes, dovish tone of Fed’s Bullard also probe the optimists. RBA’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Consolidates heaviest gains in two weeks above 0.7100 amid cautious optimism - October 21, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish case still unclear - October 21, 2020
- AUD/USD pares previous days’ losses and returns above 0.7100 - October 21, 2020