AUD/USD steps back from six-week high, pressured around intraday low. Market players remain divided amid off in major bourses, light calendar. Australia records all-time high covid infections, trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidates late 2021 gains below 0.7300 amid market’s indecision - January 2, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stays above two-week-old support, focus on 0.7290 - January 2, 2022
- Foo Fighters Share Full Video Of Madison Square Garden Show - January 2, 2022