AUD/USD holds recovery moves from three-week low in a tight range. RBA’s cautious optimism, downbeat data from Australia also favored bears. Risk dwindles amid mixed signals from Yellen, US data and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD consolidates losses around 0.7700 amid mixed clues
AUD/USD holds recovery moves from three-week low in a tight range. RBA’s cautious optimism, downbeat data from Australia also favored bears. Risk dwindles amid mixed signals from Yellen, US data and …