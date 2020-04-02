AUD/USD sellers catch a breath after two-day declines. Aussie NAB Business Conditions/Confidence dropped, Moody’s lowers its outlook for the Australian banking system. Coronavirus continues to take a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.6100, risk aversion prevails - April 1, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Filling a Gap - April 1, 2020
- AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6100 as markets stay defensive - April 1, 2020