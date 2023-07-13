AUD/USD gains traction to reach a three-week high above the 0.6800 mark. The mixed Chinese data fuels the concern about a probable economic slowdown in China. The AUD/USD pair gains momentum and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidates near three-week highs above 0.6800 - July 13, 2023
- AUD/USD climbs to three-week top, around 0.6800 as USD selling remains unabated - July 12, 2023
- Olivia Rodrigo Earns Third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 With ‘Vampire’ - July 12, 2023