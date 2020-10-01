The quote rose for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday while refreshing over one week’s top before easing from 0.7210. US dollar weakness and a mild optimism concerning the American aid package …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains below 0.7200 as NFP day begins - October 1, 2020
- AUD/USD 88.6 Zone Could be Good for Sellers - October 1, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Holds On To Daily Gains Could Extend Its Rally Beyond 0.7210 - October 1, 2020