The aussie extends rally to five-week highs at 0.7440. A higher risk appetite has boosted the Australian dollar. AUD/USD is heading towards 0.7450. The Australian dollar has rallied for the fifth …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD consolidating gains at five-week highs above 0.7400 - October 15, 2021
- Taylor Swift Extends Record For Most Weeks Atop Billboard Artist 100 - October 15, 2021
- AUD/USD is Technically Bullish and Could Approach the 0.7500 Level - October 15, 2021