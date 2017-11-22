AUD/USD daily sticks bullish, monthly bearish, consolidation likely. AUD/USD rallies on soft greenback and dovish minutes. AUD/USD opened in NY around the 0.7560 level with a bullish bias while the greenback stayed on the backfoot post-Yellen’s comments …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: consolidating onthe 0.76 handle post dovish FOMC minutes - November 22, 2017
- Bears say stars are aligning against AUDUSD - November 22, 2017
- AUDUSD: Lifted sharply after the FOMC Minutes - November 22, 2017