AUD/USD continues to tumble for the second day in the week, currently trading at 0.6606. US debt ceiling discussions, strong labor market data, and Fed speakers boost USD strength. Australia’s jobs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD faces resistance around 0.6650 as RBA to reinforce dovish policy ahead - May 18, 2023
- AUD:USD Australian Dollar / US Dollar - May 18, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Threatening Long-Term Breakdown - May 18, 2023