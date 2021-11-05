AUD/USD extends its two-day slide on the week, dipped to a new weekly low around 0.7359, but bounced off on a better than expected US Nonfarm Payrolls report, though still losing 0.14% trading at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD continues its two-day fall, breaks below 0.7400 amid positive US Nonfarm Payrolls - November 5, 2021
- Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons & More Added To Lineup Of Performers For 2021 MTV EMAs - November 5, 2021
- AUD/USD: Scope for a retracement to 0.70 in H1 2022 – UOB - November 5, 2021