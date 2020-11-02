AUD/USD is erasing last week’s losses on Monday. RBA is expected to announce a rate cut on Tuesday. US Dollar Index posts small daily gains near 94.00. The AUD/USD pair dropped to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD continues to push higher toward 0.7050 ahead of RBA - November 2, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Boosted by Position-Squaring Ahead of RBA Announcements - November 2, 2020
- AUD/USD trades mostly sideways for a month - November 2, 2020