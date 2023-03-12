The AUD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6590. Looking ahead this week and on Tuesday we will see the release of the Westpac Consumer Sentiment and National Australia Bank (NAB) Business Confidence.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD continues to trade below 66 US cents - March 12, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: H1 M-formation holds the bears hostage for the open - March 12, 2023
- Kirk Franklin Earns Landmark 100th Week Atop Billboard’s Gospel Songwriters Chart - March 12, 2023