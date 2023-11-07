The AUD/USD pair fell sharply after facing intense selling pressure above the psychological resistance of 0.6500 in the early New York session. Bears gripped the Aussie asset tightly as the risk-on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD corrects sharply from 0.6500 as US Dollar extends gains - November 7, 2023
- Garth Brooks To Headline First-Ever Black Friday Amazon Music Live Special - November 7, 2023
- Billy Joel Announces Final Show Of Record-Breaking Madison Square Garden Residency - November 7, 2023