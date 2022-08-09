AUD/USD creeps down from 0.7000 ahead of US CPI

Investors brace for the US Consumer Price Index for July. Better-than-expected Australian business confidence data capped further downside pressures. The AUD/USD retraces from weekly highs, but trades …
