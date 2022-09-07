AUD/USD creeps lower despite a risk-on impulse spurred by US equities

AUD/USD reclaimed the 0.6700 figure but remains unable to register gains. The US trade deficit narrowed in July, as exports registered a record high. Australia’s GDP exceeded estimates, while money …
