The US dollar finishes Thursday flat as markets fight contrasting drivers, while the Euro weakened, and the JPY slid amid a higher rates backdrop. The USD dollar lurched upward immediately following …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD creeps upward amid weaker US growth expectations - April 27, 2023
- AUDUSD set for third bearish monthly close - April 27, 2023
- LL Cool J To Headline ‘The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy) Live’ Tour - April 27, 2023