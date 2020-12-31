AUD/USD crosses 0.7700 despite mixed China PMI data

AUD/USD rises to the fresh high since April 2018 following China’s NBS PMI data. The headline Manufacturing PMI eased to 51.9 but Non-Manufacturing PMI jumped to a three-month high of 55.7. Risk-tone …
