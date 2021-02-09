AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues To Move Higher

AUD/USD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 0.7725 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is testing the nearest support …
